DecentBet (DBET) Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week

DecentBet (DBET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $33,731.79 and $62.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,300.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00008271 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00058493 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010549 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00062798 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

