DeFi of Thrones Price Reaches $0.0167 on Exchanges (DOTX)

DeFi of Thrones (DOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. DeFi of Thrones has a total market capitalization of $94,374.77 and $10,485.00 worth of DeFi of Thrones was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi of Thrones coin can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi of Thrones has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00118402 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00858363 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DeFi of Thrones Coin Profile
DeFi of Thrones’ total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,657,075 coins. DeFi of Thrones’ official Twitter account is @DefiOfThrones and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeFi of Thrones is medium.com/@defiofthrones. DeFi of Thrones’ official website is defiofthrones.io.
DeFi of Thrones Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for DeFi of Thrones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi of Thrones and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.