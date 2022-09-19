DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) Hits Market Cap of $42.64 Million

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. DeFi Pulse Index has a market capitalization of $42.64 million and approximately $617,557.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be bought for $76.28 or 0.00393565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,382.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00058371 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010505 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005385 BTC.

About DeFi Pulse Index

DeFi Pulse Index (CRYPTO:DPI) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

