DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Reaches Market Cap of $3.96 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $544,099.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,631,124 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance/#/home. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature.”

