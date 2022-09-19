DeFiner (FIN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $77,405.00

DeFiner (FIN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiner has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $77,405.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00117742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00878061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DeFiner’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,364,590 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org/en.html. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing.DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets.The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

