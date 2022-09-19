DeGate (DG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $16.32 Million

DeGate (DG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. DeGate has a total market cap of $16.32 million and approximately $70,016.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00120144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.75 or 0.00858852 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,344,007 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeGate

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

