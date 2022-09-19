Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Update

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek Logistics Partners

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $479,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $479,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,592 shares in the company, valued at $902,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 90.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 19.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Shares of DKL stock opened at $56.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.24. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.94.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.67 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 145.45% and a net margin of 18.41%. Analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 109.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

