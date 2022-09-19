Delta (DELTA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.98 Million

Delta (DELTA) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, Delta has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Delta has a market cap of $22.98 million and approximately $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delta coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,038.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00059407 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010694 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00063685 BTC.

Delta Coin Profile

Delta (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,078 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

Delta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

