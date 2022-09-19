Demodyfi (DMOD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41,736.62

Demodyfi (DMOD) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Demodyfi has a market capitalization of $41,736.62 and $12,425.00 worth of Demodyfi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Demodyfi has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Demodyfi coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00117703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00870102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Demodyfi

Demodyfi’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Demodyfi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,584,000 coins. Demodyfi’s official Twitter account is @Demodyfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Demodyfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Demodyfi protocol supports the value interoperability between different parachains, allowing the tokens on the Polkadot chain to be quickly traded and circulated. The protocol is integrating and combining communication between different blockchains: Ethereum Compatibility = “blockchains on parachains Architecture.” The protocol utilizes Moonbeam’s parachain smart contract interoperability while the Substrate framework serves as a fundamental layer. Combining this makes it potential to build on Polkadot, furthermore make it compatible with the EVM, and to deploy EVM-based bytecode compiled from Solidity using tools available from the Ethereum stack. By building on Moonbeam, Polkadot and Substrate lay the groundwork for new forms of social organization and decision-making. Demodyfi leverages Substrate's governance and treasury management capabilities along with Polkadot's cross-chain messaging to create a decentralized sovereign wealth fund. The goal for this is to fund and secure a parachain slot and drive further development. The result, Demodyfi is able to build a next-generation DEX that extends its DeFi product line into a single-source, cross-chain market. The ability to do both pools and cross-chain swaps, powered by the Polkadot ecosystem, can provide higher throughput for faster and cheaper transactions while remaining connected to the Ethereum Network and other blockchains for liquidity. Telegram | Instagram | LinkedIn | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Demodyfi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Demodyfi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Demodyfi using one of the exchanges listed above.

