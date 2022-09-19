Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Update

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 565.0 days.
Denka Stock Performance
DENKF stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18. Denka has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $38.60.
Denka Company Profile
