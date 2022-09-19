Dent Market Capitalization Tops $91.80 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Dent coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $91.80 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dent

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

