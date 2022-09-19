Depth Token (DEP) Price Hits $0.0000

Depth Token (DEP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Depth Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Depth Token has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. Depth Token has a total market cap of $14,031.49 and approximately $63.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Depth Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,821.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00059966 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010817 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005455 BTC.

BitDAO (BIT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00063214 BTC.

Depth Token Coin Profile

Depth Token (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Depth Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Depth Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Depth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Depth Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Depth Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.