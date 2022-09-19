Depth Token Price Down 10.2% This Week (DEP)

Depth Token (DEP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Depth Token has a total market cap of $13,772.51 and $8.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Depth Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Depth Token has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Depth Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,241.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00058696 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010582 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00064849 BTC.

Depth Token Coin Profile

Depth Token (DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Depth Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Depth Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Depth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Depth Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Depth Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.