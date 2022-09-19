DeRace (DERC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $180,485.00

DeRace (DERC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One DeRace coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeRace has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. DeRace has a total market cap of $16.84 million and approximately $180,485.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00119173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.55 or 0.00861446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DeRace Profile

DeRace’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,370,000 coins. The official website for DeRace is www.derace.io. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeRace Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeRace is a decentralized blockchain-based racehorse platform that joins millions of racehorse enthusiasts in a community where users can buy and breed NFT horses, bet on real-time horse races, and host races on their own hippodromes for actual profit.The DeRace Coin (DERC) is an ERC20-compliant cryptographic token that can be traded on the Ethereum blockchain just like Ether. It is both a DeRace platform currency and an independent store of value for players and investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeRace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeRace using one of the exchanges listed above.

