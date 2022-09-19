Dero 24 Hour Volume Hits $57,261.00 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $3.66 or 0.00019460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $47.15 million and $57,261.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000447 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,867,077 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

