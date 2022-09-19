Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€235.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at €174.16 ($177.71) on Friday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($211.02). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €174.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €192.42.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.