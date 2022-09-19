Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€235.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Allianz Stock Performance
Shares of ALV stock opened at €174.16 ($177.71) on Friday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($211.02). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €174.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €192.42.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Featured Stories
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.