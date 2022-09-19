Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DTE. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Trading Down 1.1 %

FRA:DTE opened at €18.87 ($19.26) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($18.50). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.11.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.