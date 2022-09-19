DeversiFi Reaches Market Cap of $33.22 Million (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, DeversiFi has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $33.22 million and $435,573.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00006596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DVF holders are in control of various aspects of DVF and the DeversiFi protocol. These can be split into two categories: The Big Stuff (Major Proposals)The Small Stuff (Tuning Parameters)Both processes primarily use the xDVF token (staked DVF) for voting and signalling. xDVF tokens can be held on either layer 1 or layer 2 (DeversiFi app). Telegram | Discord “

