Dexlab Price Tops $0.0996 on Exchanges (DXL)

Dexlab (DXL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, Dexlab has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Dexlab has a total market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $55,316.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dexlab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00119340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.00859750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Dexlab Coin Profile

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dexlab

