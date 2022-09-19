dForce (DF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.67 Million

dForce (DF) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, dForce has traded down 4% against the US dollar. dForce has a market cap of $14.72 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce coin can currently be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00120106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00855854 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce’s genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 432,032,332 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The Reddit community for dForce is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for dForce is dforce.network.

dForce Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An integrated and interoperable open finance and monetary protocol matrix covering asset, trading and lending.dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

