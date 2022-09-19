DFX Finance Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges (DFX)

DFX Finance (DFX) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, DFX Finance has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DFX Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00002021 BTC on major exchanges. DFX Finance has a total market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $291,540.00 worth of DFX Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About DFX Finance

DFX Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. The official website for DFX Finance is dfx.finance. DFX Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DFX Finance is https://reddit.com/r/DFX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DFX Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFX Finance is a decentralized foreign exchange (FX) protocol optimized for trading fiat-backed foreign stablecoins, (CADC, EURS, XSGD, etc.), its contracts to provide true financial localization for the customers of your global business. A decentralized protocol where users can swap non-USD stablecoins pegged to various foreign currencies is not only important, but necessary.”

