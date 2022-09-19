dHedge DAO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $259,004.00 (DHT)

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $259,004.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO was first traded on September 10th, 2020. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,915,079 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode.With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

