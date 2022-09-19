DIA Market Cap Hits $31.34 Million (DIA)

DIA (DIA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One DIA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001979 BTC on popular exchanges. DIA has a total market capitalization of $31.34 million and $10.73 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DIA has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00118945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00871033 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DIA

DIA was first traded on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 82,300,225 coins. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIA’s official website is diadata.org. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights.

DIA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps.August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

