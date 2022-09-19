Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

Shares of FANG opened at $132.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

