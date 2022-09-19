Digible Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DIGI)

Digible (DIGI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Digible has a market cap of $345,218.43 and $17,497.00 worth of Digible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digible has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digible coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00118460 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00858834 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Digible
Digible’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,997,867 coins. Digible’s official Twitter account is @digibleio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Digible
Receive News & Updates for Digible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.