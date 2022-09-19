Digital Fitness Market Capitalization Tops $1.96 Million (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $1.96 million and $48,728.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digital Fitness Coin Profile

Digital Fitness’ launch date was March 26th, 2021. Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,142,570 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Fitness’ official website is 360wellness.io/defit.

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

According to CryptoCompare, “360Wellness™ is the Next Generation of Digital Wellness. A decentralized Fitness and Wellness marketplace connecting people with professionals all over the world to stay Fit & Healthy at home. Turning everyone’s living room into their own at-home-fitness studio. Providing a powerful suite of mobile and web solutions to reset the world with wellness post-pandemic. Making everyone’s journey meaningful via the introduction of a revolutionary lifestyle tracker developed in close collaboration with sport scientists and wellness industry experts to monitor how well you train, eat, feel and sleep all in one place.”

