Digitex Trading Down 18.6% Over Last Week (DGTX)

Digitex (DGTX) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a market cap of $21,855.21 and $11,236.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digitex has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,831.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00060010 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010810 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00063767 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Buying and Selling Digitex

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. Telegram | Reddit | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube | Blog Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.