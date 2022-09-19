Dipper Network (DIP) Price Down 32% Over Last Week

Dipper Network (DIP) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Dipper Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dipper Network has traded 32% lower against the US dollar. Dipper Network has a total market capitalization of $84,098.99 and approximately $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,525.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007682 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00058069 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010428 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00062622 BTC.

Dipper Network Coin Profile

Dipper Network (DIP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. The official website for Dipper Network is dippernetwork.com. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dipper Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

