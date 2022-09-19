Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Reduced by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.10% of Discover Financial Services worth $26,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $100.91 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.