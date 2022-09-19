DMScript Price Hits $0.0004 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, DMScript has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $41,031.39 and $2.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00119340 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002314 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.00859750 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DMScript Profile
DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DMScript
