Dock Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.09 Million (DOCK)

Dock (DOCK) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Dock has a total market capitalization of $19.09 million and $2.21 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dock has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,172.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00058740 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010619 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 809,369,168 coins. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dock is dock.io.

Dock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. Telegram | Discord | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.