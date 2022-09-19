Doctors Coin (DRS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $10,447.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00028091 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,251 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin.

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

