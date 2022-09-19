DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in DocuSign by 125.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

Shares of DOCU opened at $56.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -104.78 and a beta of 1.23. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.41.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

