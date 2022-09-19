DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,991,000 after acquiring an additional 313,959 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $56.58 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.41.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

