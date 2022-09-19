DODO Achieves Market Cap of $13.91 Million (DODO)

DODO (DODO) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, DODO has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DODO coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a total market capitalization of $13.91 million and $7.77 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DODO Coin Profile

DODO was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io.

DODO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone.DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios.”

