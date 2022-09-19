Dogecoin (DOGE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.77 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0585 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion and approximately $315.62 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00023828 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00268828 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001028 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00031129 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.40 or 0.02894858 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.