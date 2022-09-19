DogemonGo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,590.00 (DOGO)

DogemonGo (DOGO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One DogemonGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DogemonGo has a market cap of $890,633.87 and approximately $14,590.00 worth of DogemonGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DogemonGo has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00118817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00861740 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DogemonGo Coin Profile

DogemonGo was first traded on August 5th, 2021. DogemonGo’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,930,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DogemonGo is https://reddit.com/r/dogemongoapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DogemonGo’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. DogemonGo’s official website is dogemongo.com.

Buying and Selling DogemonGo

According to CryptoCompare, “DogemonGo is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) augmented reality (AR) mobile game similar to Pokemon Go, where you locate, capture, train, and battle virtual creatures called Dogemons. DogemonGo Combines the Playing Experience with “Dogemons”Users can catch Dogemons and sometimes you can find Crypto Currency as prey among other Dogemons.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogemonGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogemonGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogemonGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

