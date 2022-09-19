Donut (DONUT) Hits Market Cap of $146,140.57

Donut (DONUT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Donut has a market cap of $146,140.57 and approximately $254.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Donut has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00117764 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.00874137 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Donut Coin Profile
Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader. The Reddit community for Donut is https://reddit.com/r/ethtrader.
Donut Coin Trading
