Drep [new] (DREP) Hits Market Cap of $22.60 Million

Drep [new] (DREP) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002899 BTC on exchanges. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $22.60 million and approximately $17.14 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Drep [new] Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Drep [new] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. Telegram | Naver | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

