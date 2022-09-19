Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Hits $0.0287 on Top Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $899,039.22 and approximately $20,176.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,585.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00057982 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010395 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005105 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00062960 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CRYPTO:DUCK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.