DuckDaoDime 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $117,083.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00011495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $117,083.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

