Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Up 14.1% in August

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,500 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 348,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,975.0 days.

Dufry Stock Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS DFRYF opened at $33.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92. Dufry has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $59.55.

Get Dufry alerts:

Dufry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.