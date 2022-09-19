Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Dundee Trading Down 2.1 %

Dundee stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 26.09 and a quick ratio of 25.87. Dundee has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

