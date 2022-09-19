e-Gulden Hits Market Capitalization of $867,326.98 (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $867,326.98 and approximately $46.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00023864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00269022 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001014 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002482 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00031509 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,558 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,401 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

