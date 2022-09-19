e-Gulden Hits Market Capitalization of $867,326.98 (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $867,326.98 and approximately $46.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00023864 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00269022 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001014 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002540 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002482 BTC.
- MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002288 BTC.
- Starcoin (STC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000232 BTC.
- Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00031509 BTC.
e-Gulden Coin Profile
e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,558 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,401 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.
e-Gulden Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.