e-Money (NGM) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week

e-Money (NGM) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One e-Money coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, e-Money has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $38,758.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00118871 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00863514 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About e-Money
e-Money launched on March 25th, 2020. e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for e-Money is e-money.com.
