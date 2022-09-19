e-Money (NGM) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week

e-Money (NGM) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One e-Money coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, e-Money has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $38,758.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About e-Money

e-Money launched on March 25th, 2020. e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for e-Money is e-money.com.

Buying and Selling e-Money

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike.The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

