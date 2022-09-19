Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 144,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,024 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,345 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EVT opened at $24.03 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.163 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

