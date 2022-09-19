eCash (XEC) Achieves Market Cap of $748.30 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $748.30 million and approximately $14.90 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,445.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.70 or 0.00574414 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00252546 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00049319 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000873 BTC.
- Diamond Launch (DLC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000527 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005265 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008980 BTC.
About eCash
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,175,173,423,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
