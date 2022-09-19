Eden Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (EDN)

Eden (EDN) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. Eden has a total market cap of $284,612.47 and $96.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,585.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00057982 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010395 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005105 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00062960 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

