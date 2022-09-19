Efinity Token Achieves Market Cap of $236.29 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Efinity Token has a market cap of $236.29 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,469.91 or 1.00012063 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058132 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010459 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

EFI is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

