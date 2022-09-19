Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,970,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 13,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,571,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,013 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 91,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 72,208 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,742,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

ELAN stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

